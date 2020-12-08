Boys teams hit the court

Bolivar High School boys basketball kicked its 2020-21 campaign off on a high note Wednesday, Dec. 2, winning 55-41 over Branson at the Willard Basketball Classic.
The Liberators next played Kickapoo on Friday, Dec. 4. A score wasn’t available by press time.
Bolivar’s next non-tournament game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Bolivar against Hillcrest.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School boys basketball opened its season at the 87th Annual Humansville Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The Hornets bested Hermitage 69-33 behind a monstrous first three quarters. Fair Play outscored Hermitage 22-4 in the first, 22-10 in the second and 21-6 in the third.
Adrian Hartshorn led the Hornets with 20 points. Cory Cantrell had 14.
“For the first game of the season, I felt like we played well as a team,” coach Darin Archer said. “We played with a lot of energy, played good team defense and had a balanced scoring attack on offense. This is certainly a game we can build off of moving forward through the season.”
The Hornets faced Halfway in the tournament’s second round Thursday, Dec. 3. A score wasn’t available by press time. Fair Play’s next non-tournament game is Tuesday, Dec. 8, against Dadeville. A time for the contest hasn’t been set.
Halfway
Halfway won its first game of the season at the Humansville Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 1, besting Everton 51-48.
The Cardinals next play Chadwick at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in Chadwick.
Humansville
Humansville narrowly fell to Wheatland 46-45 in the opening round of its home tournament on Monday, Nov. 30.
The Tigers’ next non-tournament game is Thursday, Dec. 17, at home against Macks Creek.
Marion C. Early
MCE basketball won 65-27 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, over Walnut Grove.
The Panthers competed in the Fordland Invitational Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 1-3.
MCE next plays Pleasant Hope at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Pleasant Hope.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope basketball went 2-1 its first week of the season and claimed a second place finish in the Verona Tournament.
Senior point guard Colton Highfill was named to the five-player all-tournament team. Coach Eric Derossett said the Pirates’ highlight game of the tournament came against Wheaton.
Pleasant Hope won the contest 57-54 as Highfill and Ian Vance hit crucial free throws in the last 2 minutes of the game.
Marcus Price showed consistency, scoring a total of 50 points over the team’s three games, in addition to being in double figures in rebounds in all three games, Derossett said.
