BPD emphasizes safety in wake of toddler shooting

The Bolivar Police Department is reiterating the importance of gun safety after a 3-year-old child was injured when he was shot by his 1-year-old brother at a home in the 300 block of North Park Avenue on Tuesday morning, March 3.
“The victim’s younger sibling, who is almost 2, was able to get ahold of a loaded firearm and during that course, he was able to depress the trigger and it fired a single round that struck his older brother,” Lt. Roger Barron said.
The firearm involved was a .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun, he said. The children’s mother was home at the time of the shooting.
Barron said the victim was struck in his abdomen, near his left hip, and was taken to a Springfield hospital where he was stabilized before being transported to a St. Louis facility.
“That child is in stable condition,” he said. “He does still have some procedures that he has to go through, but he does have a good prognosis. It is a very serious injury, and we’re also very fortunate that it wasn’t more serious than it was.”
As of Friday morning, the victim was doing well and expected to make a full recovery, according to BPD.
Barron said police are still investigating how the child was able to access the gun, adding “nothing has been brought to the prosecutor.”
While clarifying the decision to prosecute will ultimately be up to the prosecutor, BPD Chief Mark Webb told the BH-FP on Wednesday potential charges in a case such as this could include endangering the welfare of a child.
Webb previously said BPD is working with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division on the investigation.
“The victim can’t really tell us everything that happened,” Barron said. “The younger brother can’t really tell us everything that happened. So it’s really on us.”
But, he said, one gun safety initiative the department has had in place for at least 15 years can help prevent similar incidents.
Gun locks — simple key-locked devices designed to stop access to firearms — are freely available at the police station at 211 W. Walnut St.
While no firearms are allowed inside the station, he said officers would be happy to come to the parking lot to help citizens learn how to safely store their guns. The devices fit nearly any weapon, he said.
“Most departments have available free gun locks that will fit all firearms,” he said. “A simple tool like this, when you’re not actively using your pistol, shotgun or rifle, can prevent a lot of tragedies from happening.”
Gun cases also usually offer holes for locks, Barron said.
“I understand that people, and rightly so, keep firearms to protect their family and their property. We also have to remember to protect the entire family,” Barron said.
It’s a balancing act, he added.
“We’re keeping our firearms where they’re easily accessible to us when we need them to be, but they’re not easily accessible to those that shouldn’t have them,” he said.
