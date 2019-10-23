Bolivar Police Department will hold a DEA drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Walmart parking lot, 2451 S. Springfield Ave.
Call the department at 326-5298 for more information or visit DEATakeBack.com to find other collection sites near you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.