Bolivar Primary School will host its first BPS Fall Fun Run at Southwest Baptist University’s track and field at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
The BPS Parent-Teacher Association has partnered with Corey McElhaney, SBU cross country and track and field coach, and the SBU Bearcat track and cross country team for the event.
The goal is to raise $6,000 or more for BPS to see improvements in technology, added manipulatives in STEM-based learning and an outdoor canopy for the playground.
BPS students will run or walk to raise funds for their school. The event is set to feature $2,000 in silent auction items, and free hot chocolate and water.
BPS PTA could still use business sponsors, silent auction items and community supporters to cheer on students during the event.
To become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item, contact the BPS PTA via Facebook, email at bolivarprimarypta@gmail.com or call event coordinator Tasha Crouch at 328-8816.
Patrons can also pledge BPS students at funrun.com.
