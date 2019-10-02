A critical Polk County bridge that has been closed to traffic from a local quarry since this spring could see new life, thanks to a joint project between the county and governor’s office.
Ash Grove Aggregates operates a quarry southeast of Fair Play on East 460th Road. Just northeast of the quarry, connecting it to Mo. 32, is South 60th Road, which crosses Bear Creek on a low, single-lane concrete slab bridge.
Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock told the BH-FP Wednesday, Sept. 18, Missouri Department of Transportation Engineers had examined the bridge and were concerned about its integrity.
“They’ve told us that this bridge needs to be replaced badly,” he said.
Officials had hoped to start the project after school let out for the summer and have it finished before the fall semester began. However, several steps were needed before the plan could proceed. The Missouri Department of Conservation had to conduct a study on the area to determine if a local species of protected native fish, the Niangua darter, was present in the environment and whether it would be disturbed by a bridge project.
According to the MDC, the fish, which is categorized as “threatened,” is primarily struggling in Missouri streams and rivers due to “habitat loss from reservoir construction and poorly-designed road crossings, stream channelization and increased sediment in streams.”
“There were hiccups,” Hancock said of the bridge replacement project. “They thought the Niangua darter might be in there.”
The fish wasn’t found, but, in the meantime, Hancock said county officials worked with Ash Grove Aggregates to redirect the quarry’s trucks away from the bridge. The bridge remains open to regular traffic, he said.
“We’re trying to keep the dump trucks loaded with 20 tons of gravel off of it,” he said.
Hancock said representatives from the quarry have told him a reroute, utilizing Mo. 123 northbound to Mo. 32, adds about 3 miles to a given trip.
He said the quarry has been able to calculate the total expense of the detour and presented that information at a recent commission meeting.
Hancock said those figures may actually help the county receive financial aid for bridge replacement through Gov. Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost Share Program, which funds public road and bridge projects that pose an economic impact. The program is funded with a $50 million General Revenue appropriation from the General Assembly, according to a MoDOT guide.
“The Cost Share Committee works cooperatively with the Missouri Department of Economic Development to select projects with the greatest economic benefit to the state,” the guide states.
Hancock said the project’s estimated cost must be more than $200,000 and the county must be able to demonstrate the bridge has an effect on the quarry’s business.
“Part of the score is economic impact,” he said.
If it’s approved, the state could fund 50%, he said.
The county is currently waiting to see if the project qualifies for the funding before it can set a timeframe for the project, he said. The state committee that awards the funding is set to meet Dec. 12.
“We’ve got to do the bridge anyway, and if we can get the state to pay for half of it, that’s great,” he said.
