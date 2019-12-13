Over the past three months, I have had the opportunity to be an intern reporter here at the BH-FP. Although this internship was brief, it no doubt will be one that I will never forget.
I have gotten to experience firsthand what great community journalism looks like — learning from people who truly have a calling for journalism and enjoy their job. This has made my time at the paper all the more memorable.
I have a newfound appreciation for the work of local newspapers, as well as for the community of Bolivar as a whole.
The community of Bolivar has been so welcoming, and I have enjoyed getting to hear each and every one of their stories over my time here at the paper. I have had the opportunity to be at local sports games, early morning breakfasts and other local community events, which has been one of my favorite parts of working at the BH-FP.
Getting a chance to get out and talk to the community, capture pictures of the events and tell their stories is something that I will always treasure. The members of the community that I got to meet during my time at the paper and the stories they shared with me will always hold a special place in my heart.
Along with the people of the BH-FP who work hard behind the scenes to put the paper together and get it into the hands of the community members.
All of this has inspired me to keep pushing to achieve my goal.
When I first came to the BH-FP, I had a goal to prove the misconception that cheerleaders aren’t the brightest or most knowledgeable about anything besides cheerleading wrong. Over my time here at the paper, the people of the BH-FP have pushed me to achieve that goal.
They did so by not only teaching me the normal ins and outs of what it takes to be a reporter for a local newspaper, but also by going the extra mile for me and this community. They truly embody what it means to be local reporters, with their passion to correctly source all stories, correct all styles and check all details.
Their work ethic and attention to detail are one of the many things I admire about the people of the BH-FP, and it is the one thing that I will take with me when I leave.
With this experience I now have of working at a local paper, I hope to put it to use not only in my future career but also in my day-to-day life.
I hope to continue to inspire all the other little cheerleaders out there to follow their dreams, even if it's not what society says they should do. I want to show them that with a strong work ethic and attention to detail, they can achieve anything they put their mind to.
I’m grateful for my time here at the BH-FP. It truly has helped me grow, not only as an aspiring journalist, but also as a person.
So thank you, Bolivar, for sharing your stories, community events and just day-to-day life with me.
And thank you to the BH-FP for the opportunity to have this internship. It may have been short-lived, but the memories and lessons learned will last a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.