Beekeepers to meet
The Pomme De Terre Beekeepers Association will hold a meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at the University of Missouri Extension Office, 18715 Cedar Street, Hermitage.
Plans are to discuss the workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 13.
R-1 to hold sub training
Bolivar R-1 Schools will hold training for substitute teachers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the central office, 524 W. Madison St.
Applications are also available at the office. Interested applicants must have 60 hours of college credit and attend training.
Walterskirchen joins CMH staff
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced Mark J. Walterskirchen, M.D., FACS, to its medical staff.
According to a news release, Walterskirchen joined the CMH Urology Surgical Clinic staff Monday, Jan. 4.
Walterskirchen is an expert surgical urologist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of urological health needs of men and women, the release stated.
In 2000, he began providing surgical urology care in Springfield and was named a “Top Doctor” in Springfield by 417 Magazine for urology.
Walterskirchen is board certified by the American Board of Urology and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the release stated. He attended medical school at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, and completed a residency in urology at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
According to the release, Walterskirchen is one of the few surgical urologists in the region who offers specialized urology procedures, such as InterStim™ and Botox® bladder therapy for female incontinence and voiding issues, Xiaflex® injections for Peyronie’s disease, prostate cryoablation for prostate cancer, UroLift® for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and complex robotic procedures for kidney, prostate and bladder diseases.
Walterskirchen is accepting new patients, the release stated. Call 326-2550 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.