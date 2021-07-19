Democrats cancel meeting
The Polk County Democrats will not be meeting for the Monday, July 19, in-person meeting. Due to the increase and rise of COVID-19 cases at this time, the group has decided to forgo monthly meetings until further notice. Check out the organization’s Facebook page, The Polk County, Missouri Democrats, for more information and items of interest.
Health screenings coming to Bolivar
Residents living in and around Bolivar can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Southern Hills Baptist Church, 1220 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar, will host this community event on Tuesday, July 20.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
Diabetes risk
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with participants to create a package based on age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
