Fish fry set for June 23
Pleasant Hope Masonic Temple Association will host its annual fish and nut fry Wednesday, June 23.
Food will be served from 6 p.m. until the food runs out.
Cost is $10 per person.
The event will be at the Masonic Temple Association’s new location at 3375 W. Farm Road 34 in Brighton. The location has inside seating, restrooms and air conditioning.
Simpson receives award
Morgan Simpson, ATC, director of sports medicine at Citizens Memorial Hospital, recently received the Dr. Denis “Izzy” Isrow Above and Beyond the Call of Duty award by the Mid-American Athletic Trainers Association.
The award honors a certified athletic trainer whose actions and activities have gone well beyond what is expected or required within the routine call of duty.
Simpson received the award for the assistance and care hospital athletic trainers provided Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation long-term care facilities and residents during the pandemic.
AT&T boosts network speeds for Bolivar
AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Bolivar recently “got a big boost in wireless connectivity,” the company said via a news release.
It added a new cell tower to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service, the release added.
“Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices,” the release stated.
“We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” Craig Unruh, AT&T Missouri state president, said in the release. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”
A local legislator also weighed in on the announcement.
“Investment in the infrastructure of Missouri is important to economic development,” State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, who represents the Bolivar area, said via the release. “AT&T’s efforts to enhance its network will continue to benefit the residents and businesses located there.”
These upgrades will also “benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give Missouri’s first responders access to the nation’s fastest overall network experience,” the release noted, adding “1 FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives.”
These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, the release stated.
“We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers,” the release added. “When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.”
The release said FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority and is “designed to help first responders in Missouri and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.”
Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction
Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study, the firm announced.
The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings; problem resolution; convenience; digital experience; financial advisors; value; and trust.
The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average, according to a news release. A deeper dive indicates that Edward Jones also scored highest in trust; convenience; and problem resolution
"We are incredibly honored to be named by investors as delivering the highest level of satisfaction, especially during a year of challenge and volatility," Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington said in the release. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service experience and deepen relationships as we live our purpose — improving the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, benefiting our communities and society."
The release said Edward Jones has ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power for several years, including in 2019, 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2007-2005, and in a tie in 2002, when the study began.
The 2021 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,392 investors who make some or all investment decisions with a financial adviser, the release added. The study was fielded from December 2020 through February 2021. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
The Bolivar financial advisers are Nancy Erickson, Tim Erickson and Paul Folbre.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.
