Knights donate to EPCO
The Knights of Columbus recently presented the Exceptional Pupil Cooperative with a check for over $3,000 raised during the annual EPCO Fish Fry Night.
Mark Stanek from the Knights of Columbus presented the check to Leidra Stunkel, Taylor Clark and Pat O'Neal.
The money will be used to purchase student supplies and equipment.
Bruce completes training
Cindy Bruce, a member of the Fair Play R-2 school board, recently completed training sessions sponsored by the Missouri Association of Rural Education at the Comfort Inn in Bolivar.
State law requires all newly elected or appointed school board members to complete at least 18.5 hours of orientation and training within one year after joining a board.
Topics at the session included establishment of the board and responsibilities, effective board members, public school laws of Missouri, school finance, assessment of students and the local school district, identifying signs of sexual abuse in children, danger signals of potentially abusive relationships between adults and children and district long-range planning.
To learn more about the Missouri Association of Rural Education, visit moare.com.
BASK meals to resume
The Bolivar Area Soup Kitchen will resume serving meals at First Christian Church at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 22. Doors open at 5.
Hot meals are set to be served in the multi-purpose room every Monday.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Sling n Stones resumes
Sling n Stones Ministry will offer a free dinner at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar at 6:16 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
The ministry’s All Addicts Anonymous meetings will resume at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Bolivar First Christian Church.
Equalization board to meet
The board of equalization will begin meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the office of the Polk County Commission to hear those who disagree with the values of real estate established by the assessor for tax year 2020.
The board tentatively plans to conclude the hearings by 3 p.m. Friday, July 24.
According to a county news release, new assessments were established, notices were sent to owners whose real property increased in value, and as the law requires, the assessment books were returned to the county clerk. The next step in the property tax process is a review of assessments by the county board of equalization, followed by setting of levies by the political subdivisions.
Property owners who have questions regarding their values may contact the assessor’s office at 326-4346.
Property owners who wish to appeal their assessments must present the necessary forms for the appeal process. Appeal forms may be obtained from and appointments with the board may be scheduled with the county clerk’s office at 326-4031.
The release said the cut-off date for scheduling an appointment is Monday, July 13. Appeal forms must be turned into the county clerk’s office by Wednesday, July 15, prior to the scheduled appointment date.
Property owners appearing before the board should be prepared to present evidence to establish what they believe to be the correct value of their property, the release added. If, after a decision of the board, the property owner is still dissatisfied with the assessment, the appeal may be lodged with the State Tax Commission and thereafter to the circuit court.
Survive and Thrive deadline extended
The donation deadline for Bolivar’s Survive & Thrive disaster relief fund has been extended to Tuesday, June 30.
The fund, powered by Patronicity, continues to fundraise and to accept applications in order “to help more business owners in the Bolivar area as they try to recuperate from the financial strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said.
For more information and to donate, visit patronicity.com/bolivar.
Republican women to meet
The Polk County Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday, July 1, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
The program will be a review of candidates and ballot issues for the Aug. 4 election. An update on any new regulations concerning the election will also be discussed.
Emily McDougal, the group’s Breckinridge Scholar, will also talk to the group about her plans.
Attendees are encouraged to call in orders to 326-7357 prior to the meeting.
SBU offers evening courses for master’s certification
Southwest Baptist University has a new evening course option for students completing a Master of Science in education with teaching certification for elementary education.
“We often have students who complete an undergraduate degree and then have a calling into education,” Kevin Patterson, graduate education chair, said in a news release. “With this master’s degree program, they can complete the requirements for pursuing teacher certification. Students pursuing elementary education certification can choose between in-person class sessions on the Bolivar campus during the day or online class sessions from our Mountain View campus in the evenings.”
The release said internet access is required for students to participate in the evening Zoom class sessions. Students also will have to complete required classroom field experiences and student teaching during the day when schools are in session.
“Adding this option of evening classes makes it easier for someone to continue working while completing the master’s degree,” Patterson added.
