Rotary presents gift cards to foster families
The Bolivar Rotary Club provided grocery gift cards to 33 local foster care families earlier this week.
According to club administration chair Alan Simpson, the club normally hosts a foster parent appreciation picnic in May, which is National Foster Care Month, with the local state children’s division presenting foster families with appreciation certificates.
The picnic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the club looked for other ways to show support for the families, Simpson said.
He added the 30th Circuit Missouri Children’s Division will assist in distributing the cards to area families.
• • •
Bravata named addiction medicine fellow
Kurt Bravata, M.D., FACC, who received addiction medicine board certification in 2019, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
According to a CMH news release, Bravata is a board certified family medicine and addiction medicine physician in practice at Dallas County Family Medical Center, Buffalo, and CMH Addiction Recovery Program at Southside Behavioral Health, Bolivar. His medical practice includes family medicine, geriatric care and addiction recovery.
A graduate of Ross University School of Medicine, Bravata completed an internship and residency in family practice and general medicine at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, Bronx, New York. He joined the CMH medical staff in August 2013, the release added.
Bravata is accepting new patients at CMH Addiction Recovery Program and Dallas County Family Medical Center. To make an appointment at CMH Addiction Recovery Program call 326-7840, and to make an appointment at Dallas County Medical Center. call 345-6100.
• • •
DAISY Award winners named
Chantel Carter and Sharon Kennedy, both registered nurses with Citizens Memorial Hospice in Bolivar, were named CMH DAISY Award winners for February and March.
The nurses received their awards, “a recognition program for extraordinary nurses,” Wednesday, March 25, a CMH news release said.
Carter earned her RN degree in 2009 from Bolivar Technical College, the release said.
She started her nursing career out of high school, first working for CMH as a certified nursing assistant on the medical/surgical unit for a few years before working for board certified oncologist/hematologist Leo Shunyakov, M.D., at Central Care Cancer Center in Bolivar, for six years. She has worked with CMH Hospice since 2017.
Four family members of a patient Carter cared for submitted nominations, with one describing her guidance in caring for the family member as “an invaluable asset that helped us understand the process of her final days.”
“The love and compassion that you displayed when caring for her was exactly what the family needed as we braced for the end of her long fight with cancer," the family member wrote in the release.
Carter said in the release she was grateful to be there for her patient and the family.
"Thank you very much for the nomination,” she said in the release. “I feel totally blessed.”
Kennedy earned her RN degree in 1999 from Southwest Baptist University. She has worked for CMH Hospice for 15 years, the release stated.
"Sharon developed an instant rapport with (my wife) and with my family,” a patient’s family wrote in the nomination letter. “In the most difficult time ..., Sharon was always caring, clear and supportive.”
Kennedy said in the release she was thankful.
“For them to nominate me for this award, it shows that I'm doing what I need to be doing to take care of my patients," Kennedy said in the release. "The family was very caring and I just love my job."
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. According to the release, the award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, an auto-immune disease, as a way to say thank you to nurses everywhere.
CMH implemented the awards in January 2019. The release said each month a CMH or Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation nurse will be presented with this recognition.
To submit a CMH DAISY Award nomination, visit bit.ly/2vwPyGw.
• • •
BTC among state’s best LPN schools
Bolivar Technical College was recently selected as the second best school in Missouri for practical nursing — LPN — programs, according to Nursing School Almanac.
Programs were ranked based on student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses, according to a news release from BTC.
“Aspiring practical nurses in the United States must pass this examination before they may commence practice,” an entry in the almanac reads. “Thus, student performance on the NCLEX-PN exam provides an excellent benchmark for comparing the relative quality of practical nursing programs.”
According to the release, the almanac found the LPN graduates from BTC had an average first-time pass rate of 98.4% over a seven-year period.
BTC President Charlotte Gray said in the release she was proud of the school’s graduates for “setting the bar high.”
“Our LPN students strive to be the best nurses in the area, and our faculty are more than willing to facilitate their success,” she said in the release. “Our faculty and staff are committed to helping students succeed not only in the classroom, but also as nurses after graduation and this ranking is a well-deserved acknowledgement for them.”
The next professional nursing — RN — and medical assistant programs at BTC begin in August.
Applications are still being accepted.
For more information, call 777-5062, email info@bolivarcollege.edu or text 771-3543.
• • •
New date for CMH golf tournament
Due to COVID-19, the 30th annual Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Medical Excellence Golf Classic scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been moved to Saturday, Aug. 29.
The classic is an 18-hole, four-person scramble at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar. According to a CMH news release, all money raised goes to the Medical Excellence Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to individuals from the CMH service area who are working toward careers in health care.
Upon completion of their education, Medical Excellence recipients return to work at CMH. To date, the fund has provided more than $2.3 million in assistance to more than 400 students, the release said.
The tournament will feature two shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each player will receive a gift package, breakfast, lunch, snacks and a barbecue dinner after the tournament. Green fees and cart rentals are included in the entry fee.
Each player also will be entered into course contests and mulligans are available at $40 per team. Prizes for first, second, third and fourth will be awarded in four flights. There is a maximum of 55 teams, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Different sponsorship levels are available for the tournament.
· The Classic Underwriter ($5,000) — includes advertisement opportunities, two teams, two corporate gift packages, corporate flyer in all player packages, one road banner, four fairway banners, eight hole signs and signage on the carts.
· The Classic Premier Partner ($3,000) — includes advertisement opportunities, one team, one corporate gift package, corporate flyer in all player packages, one road banner, two fairway banners and eight hole signs.
· The Classic Hole Sponsor ($1,000) — includes advertisement opportunities, one team, one corporate gift package, corporate flyer in all player packages, one road banner, two fairway banners, two hole signs and signage on the carts.
· The Classic Team Sponsor ($700) — includes program advertisement, one team and a banner.
· The Classic Contest Sponsor ($500) — includes signage at a hole for the hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests.
· The Classic Banner Sponsor ($250) — includes the sponsor's name in the program and a banner.
The Classic Contest Sponsor and Classic Banner Sponsor do not include teams to play in the tournament.
To make a donation or to register a team for the tournament, contact Wren Hall, director of community relations, at 328-6318 or register online at bit.ly/CMHGolf2020.
