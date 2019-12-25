Bowen earns journeyman title
Jason Bowen of Bolivar recently completed a Department of Labor apprenticeship program and received the title of journeyman, according to a Poor Boy Tree Service Inc. of Fair Play news release.
According to the Dec. 10 release, Bowen, now a journeyman line clearance utility arborist, is working with a crew in the New Strawn and Burlington, Kansas, area for Lyon-Coffe Electric Cooperative.
Local farms recognized by Angus association
Hawk Angus Farms, Bolivar, ranked as seventh largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Missouri with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, according to a recent association news release.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2019 registered 304,577 head of Angus cattle, the release noted.
“Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” CEO Mark McCully said in the release. “Our members are committed to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry that maintain our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry.”
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the association announced Jenkins Family Beef, Bolivar, was added as a new member of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph.
The release said the association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
For more information, visit ANGUS.org.
