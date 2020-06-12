‘Imagine Your Story’ at the library
Starting June 1, the Polk County Library launched its first virtual summer reading program. The community is invited to register and participate by creating a family or individual account on the Beanstack website or app at polkcolibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
The theme for this year is “Imagine Your Story,” centering on the genres of fairy tales, folklore and mythology. Registration is free and open to all ages, regardless of whether the person possesses a library card.
Patrons can complete a number of fun fantasy-related activities and log their reading time in order to earn badges on Beanstack and to claim prizes at the library. Upon completion of all badges, patrons can be entered into a drawing for the grand prize in their age group.
A grand prize will be given for each of the following children's age groups: 0-5 years, 6-12 years and 13-17 years. The children's prizes will be announced later; the grand prize for the adult age group is a $50 Amazon gift card.
As part of the program, library staff will post videos and activities on the library Facebook page at facebook.com/polkcountylibrary/. Weekly online programs include "Early Literacy Hour with Ms. Kim" and "Crafting with Maddy and Lauren." Other special programs are available to the public for varied amounts of time and can be accessed on the library's website at polkcolibrary.org/imagineyourstory/.
The program was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. All events and submissions for the program will end on Friday, July 31. Patrons are also welcome to call or visit the library for help creating their account, editing their information or logging their completions. For more information, call 326-4531.
SBU names Kimbrough assistant provost
Matt Kimbrough will lead spiritual development programs at Southwest Baptist University through a new position of assistant provost for spiritual formation, in addition to being an assistant professor of theology.
“Starting in July 2018 with my first visit to campus, I talked about the importance of spiritual development, including the integration of faith and learning,” SBU President Eric A. Turner said in a university news release. “Quite simply, this makes us distinctive — helping students develop in all facets, including their spiritual development, and this is true for all of our campuses. This new structure elevates this critical aspect of our mission.”
The release said Kimbrough will oversee the academic division of theology and ministry; university ministries, including chapel and the Community, Life + Worship program; and church relations.
“I will strive to unify the many opportunities to engage students — including chapel, student life initiatives and the classroom — under a single umbrella, giving focus and intentionality to spiritual formation at SBU,” Kimbrough said in the release. “There is no dichotomy between academics and spiritual growth. Our students are whole people, created in the image of God. Likewise, spiritual formation happens across all facets of campus life: from the classroom to the dorm room, from the chapel to the cafeteria, from the football field to the administration building. There is no venue or activity God refuses to use as he conforms individual lives into the image of Christ.”
A comprehensive vision of spiritual formation at SBU reinforces the Biblical view of personhood and discipleship, according to Kimbrough.
Kimbrough said he plans to start by listening, so he can encourage and enhance the faithful work of faculty, staff and administrators.
“I am thrilled to hear stories of spiritual formation already taking place at SBU. But I also want to hear from students we may easily miss, such as non-traditional or graduate students, and to find creative ways to encourage spiritual growth across SBU’s many campuses.”
Kimbrough also will focus on partnering with churches to further God’s work in Missouri and throughout the world, the release said.
"The local church is the venue Scripture designates for discipleship,” he said. “Therefore, I am excited to partner with local churches and the Missouri Baptist Convention to minister to our spiritually diverse student body.”
The release said Kimbrough served as a pastor of discipleship and worship for more than a decade and continues to serve as a young adult minister and lay pastor today.
