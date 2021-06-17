DAR to meet Saturday
The Matilda Polk Campbell chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
As this will be the last meeting for the 2020-21 chapter year, various end-of-year items will be addressed. A memorial service will be conducted for members lost during the chapter year, and a new member installation is anticipated. Regular chapter meetings will resume in September.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic service organization for women who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary Patriot, who is someone who provided material benefit to the Revolutionary cause. Daughters are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
Young Eagles Day set for June 19
Young Eagles Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Bolivar Municipal Airport.
The day will feature free airplane rides, aircraft exhibits, Cox AirCare EMS helicopter, MSHP Aircraft displays and more fun for the whole family.
Lunch will be available, and all are invited to come experience aviation.
For free airplane rides, pre-register at YoungEaglesDay.org. For more information, call Alan Roberts at 830-8740.
Democrats to meet Monday
The Polk County Democrats will meet Monday, June 21, at Smith’s Restaurant, Bolivar.
Dinner, which is optional, will be at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting and guest speaker set for 6:30.
Missouri House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade will discuss happenings and updates from Jefferson City.
Dunnegan fire BBQ planned
Dunnegan Rural Fire Department will host its annual barbecue from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the fire station and park grounds in Dunnegan.
The event will feature a car show, poker run and live music in the evening.
There will also be an auction.
Tickets are $10 per plate or $30 per family.
Proceeds will benefit the fire department and auxiliary.
Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction
Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study, the firm announced.
The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors, including product offerings, problem resolution, convenience, digital experience, financial advisors, value and trust.
The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average, according to a news release. A deeper dive indicates that Edward Jones also scored highest in trust, convenience and problem resolution.
"We are incredibly honored to be named by investors as delivering the highest level of satisfaction, especially during a year of challenge and volatility," Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington said in the release. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service experience and deepen relationships as we live our purpose — improving the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, benefiting our communities and society."
The release said Edward Jones has ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power for several years, including in 2019, 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2007-2005, and in a tie in 2002, when the study began.
The 2021 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,392 investors who make some or all investment decisions with a financial adviser, the release added. The study was fielded from December 2020 through February 2021. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
The Bolivar financial advisers are Nancy Erickson, Tim Erickson and Paul Folbre.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.
BEAF to host June 28 golf tournament
The Bolivar Educational Advancement Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. Funds raised will benefit Bolivar R-1 Schools.
Tourney sign-ups are now open to four-player teams. Teams are to designate two teams of two that will scramble for 18 holes. Each two-person team will be paired with two players from another team. The team score will be determined after play is complete based on alternating of high score, low score, high score, low score. High/low holes will be determined by a random, blind drawing at the end of the tournament.
The four-person scramble teams will also be in a separate flighted tourney, making it a “tourney within a tourney.”
Register online at bolivarschoolsfoundation.org. Partnerships and hole sponsorships are also available.
For more information, call Kerry Douglas at 327-4939.
O’Bannon donates to PH fairgrounds
O’Bannon Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Pleasant Hope Fairgrounds Association.
According to a news release, the funds will help develop a new fairground, including the eventual construction of an arena and a show building.
