Genealogical Society to resume monthly meetings
After months of cancelling meetings due to COVID, the Polk County Genealogical Society has announced regular in-person monthly meetings will resume at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
The scheduled speaker, Morris Westfall, will be unable to attend. A share time will be held instead. Everyone is encouraged to bring a family memento or a family story to share with others. Westfall will be scheduled for a later month.
The meeting will be at the PCGS Research Facility on the southeast corner of the square in Bolivar.
According to PCGS, its volunteers “are eager to help you research your family.” If you have wanted to start researching or have hit a brick wall, stop in and let PCGS help you.
The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Courthouse, recycling center to close for holiday
The Polk County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
The Polk County Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, July 3.
Wellspring Baptist Fellowship to host VBS
Wellspring Baptist Fellowship, located at 2110 South Spring Place in Bolivar, will host its annual Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon each day July 12-16.
Wellspring invites area children ages 3 through those who just completed fifth grade to join “Truth Op,” which will embark on a mission to discover God’s truth.
“This Bible-focused VBS is an exciting and dynamic program where children will learn God’s truths to help them stand strong for Him,” the church said in a news release. “Each day, children will sing dynamic worship songs, experience hands-on Bible adventures, participate in application activities, play team-building games, create crafts and more.”
Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the church and health precautions will be in place. The church asks that children experiencing symptoms, such as cough, fever or sore throat, to not attend.
Online registration is available at wellspringbaptist.org.
Republican women to meet
The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, July 7, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
The speaker will be state Rep. Mike Stephens. He will give a session update and also speak about the special session.
Attendees are asked to call in orders prior to the meeting at 326-7357.
Senior center to reopen
The Polk County Senior Center will reopen Thursday, July 1. The center will be open Mondays through Fridays for meals and activities.
CDC protocols remain in effect, per the center.
‘Christmas in July!’ at July 8 Networking@Noon
It might just be summertime, but there is plenty in the works for the Christmas season in Bolivar. Special announcements will be made about this year’s Christmas Open House weekend, Light the Park, and the annual Christmas parade, all sponsored by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, at the July 8 Networking@Noon meeting.
“This program is a little different from most,” chamber president Jenny Fields said in a chamber news release. “It’s summer. It’s hot and we’re all tired. We just want to have some fun at this meeting, have time to network and look ahead to some exciting news about the Christmas season in Bolivar.”
Also on the program, Springfield Cardinals Representative Alec Gathright will join the meeting to discuss Bolivar’s community night at Hammons Field. Diamond S Auction and Real Estate Company will be auctioning off the first pitch for Bolivar Night at the Springfield Cardinals, the release noted.
An $8 lunch from Citizens Memorial Hospital, including a wrap, chips and cookie, will be available. There will be a limited time to share updates from businesses, as well.
The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
For more information about the meeting or about the chamber, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.