Mayor, city administrator to speak March 11
Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick and Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle will lead discussion on the future of Bolivar at the Thursday, March 11, Networking@Noon in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Assembly of God, 1320 S. Springfield Ave.
“Believe in Bolivar” is a current survey the city has undertaken to seek community thoughts on future growth in the areas such as housing, parks, health and safety, transportation and infrastructure.
“The city is very interested in gathering community input to help develop the city’s comprehensive plan and guide the direction of Bolivar,” Warwick said in a news release. “The survey can be completed online, and feedback we gather at the meeting will be valuable. I encourage anyone to come and contribute their thoughts.”
To take the survey, go to believeinbolivar.com.
An $8 lunch is available from Jasmine’s, including cashew chicken, rice, egg roll and crab rangoon. There will be a time to share updates from those attending, as well.
Networking@Noon is a monthly event put on by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce at 326-4118.
Public voting machine testing set
Public pre-testing of the Op-Tech voting machines for the Tuesday, April 6, general municipal election is set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 25, at the Polk County Road and Bridge Complex conference room at 724 S. Killingsworth Ave.
The testing was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 18.
Public post-testing of the machines is 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 8, at the complex.
All candidates and the public are invited to attend.
