Chamber celebrates ribbon cuttings
One Bolivar business recently moved to a new location while another business hosted a grand opening.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Chamber and Country Lace Boutique celebrated a relocation ribbon cutting at 451 S. Springfield Ave., Suite C.
“The Bolivar community has supported us so well since we first opened over four years ago,” owner Lacey Allison said, according to a chamber news release. “This new storefront offers all the space we need to keep up the great relationship with all our customers.”
Guests shopped the large selection and entered a drawing for a Country Lace gift card.
Country Lace Boutique offers current trends of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.
Later, on Friday, Nov. 8, Bolivar business owner Malinda Goforth opened the doors of Goforth Home & Lawn for a ribbon cutting and open house at 3151 S. Springfield Ave.
“We’re excited to offer new appliances to Bolivar,” owner Malinda Goforth said, according to the release. “There’s no need to drive to a larger city and shop for appliances. We’re especially excited to offer wood pellet grills — in fact, all the burgers today were cooked on one.”
Guests were treated to a complimentary meal and entered a drawing for appliance giveaways.
Goforth Home & Lawn offers a variety of home and lawn appliances and equipment.
For more information on chamber benefits like ribbon cuttings, call 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or visit bolivarchamber.com.
PSC approves Empire change
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by The Empire District Electric Co. to change the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers.
As a result of this filing, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month will decrease by around $5.01 a month, according to a PSC news release.
The change is expected to take effect Dec. 1, the release said.
The FAC change reflects Empire’s fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period of March 2019 through August 2019 and reflects Empire’s FAC true-up filing, the release added.
The release said Empire District Electric Co. serves about 155,165 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
Chappell presents at conference
Southwest Baptist University’s Tim Chappell, assistant professor of mathematics, recently presented at the 2019 AMATYC conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
AMATYC is the American Mathematical Association of Two Year Colleges and represents mathematics taught during the first two years of college at community colleges as well as universities.
In Chappell’s presentation — “Algebraic Reasoning: A Model Approach” — he discussed the framework of the College Algebra class at SBU, explained how he uses a flipped classroom in his class and shared some of his classroom activities, according to an SBU news release.
The release said “a highlight of the conference for Chappell was meeting and talking with John Urschel, a former professional football player who is now working on a Ph.D. in mathematics at MIT with the goal of becoming a math professor.”
“I always learn so much from this conference,” Chappell said in the release. “There were a number of time slots where it was difficult to choose between sessions I was interested in. I was pleasantly surprised at the large turnout for my session, as well as the number of follow-up emails I received after my presentation.”
