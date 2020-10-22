CMH Pediatric Clinic to offer drive-thru flu shots
Citizens Memorial Hospital Pediatric Clinic will offer drive-thru flu shots for established patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, outside the clinic at 1195 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
The flu vaccine is recommended for children age 6 months and older, according to a CMH news release. The event will allow children to receive the flu vaccine without leaving the car. When arriving, individuals will remain in the car, and clinic staff will be outside to give instructions and provide the child with the vaccine.
The drive-thru clinic is only open to established patients of CMH Pediatric Clinic. Families are asked to review the pre-visit and drive-thru clinic instructions before the event to ensure a smooth visit.
Pre-Visit Instructions:
All patients under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.
Please do not have pets in the vehicle.
Please dress the child for easy access to arms and legs. Short-sleeved shirts or shorts/onesie for small children is recommended.
Children receiving the vaccine should not be eating or drinking during the vaccination.
Please remove jackets before entering the drive-thru line.
Children should remain secured in their car seat or seat belts and only occupy the end seats (no middle seat).
Drive-Thru Clinic Instructions:
When arriving at the office parking lot, follow the signs to enter the drive-thru line. The first stop will be registration for all children who are receiving the flu vaccine.
Follow directions to vaccination tents. Remain in vehicle unless instructed otherwise.
CMH Pediatric Clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid. For more information call 777-2121.
Barn quilt workshop set for Nov. 7, 14
The Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Center will host the next barn quilt workshops for painted barn quilts Saturday, Nov. 7, in El Dorado Springs and Saturday, Nov. 14, in Stockton.
The El Dorado Springs event will be at the El Dorado Springs High School ag building, 921 S. Park St., and the Stockton event will be at the Stockton Community Building, 209 North St. Both events will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants should bring their desired size of signboard, MDO or plywood, 1/2 inch thick, no larger than 4-feet-by-4-feet, with two coats of primer, containers for extra paint, and if possible an extension cord with hairdryer to assist in drying time. Board should be cut precisely square. Depending on the complexity of the pattern and drying time, it can be difficult to complete the barn quilt in the allotted time, so it’s important to bring small containers for paint if needed to complete your project. Instruction, pencils, brushes, paint and tape will all be provided.
Cost is $30 per person. The registration deadline is one day prior to the event.
To register for either barn quilt workshop, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or by email at mfox@missouri.edu. Registration may also be completed online at extension.missouri.edu by searching “Barn Quilt Project."
