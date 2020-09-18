According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Cheryl, 64, and Terry Whiteley, 66, both of Brighton, were southbound on Mo. 5 about 5 miles north of Gainesville in a 1970 Ford Gran Torino when a northbound 1998 Chevy Blazer driven by Donald Pippen, 69, of Gainesville lost control while slowing for congested traffic and crossed the centerline, striking the Whiteley’s Ford.
The Ford then ran off the roadway and into a ravine.
Cheryl Whiteley, a passenger, was the only person injured in the wreck, according to the report.
She was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
She was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
The Ford Gran Torino sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene, while the Chevy Blazer was driven from the scene, the report stated.
Trooper D.L. Nash investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.