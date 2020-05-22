Racing returned to Lucas Oil Speedway on Sunday night, May 17, after a delayed start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Derek Brown celebrated the night, capturing the street stocks main event.
Brown, of Stoutland, led all 25 laps of the street stocks feature to earn the $750 prize.
According to the release, the race stayed close due to numerous caution flags, but Brown used a series of green-flag laps to open a 2.3-second lead by lap 14.
Two more cautions bunched things again before Brown cruised away to win by 2.088 seconds over Zach Zeugin of Fair Play.
"It was pretty good all night," Brown said in the release.
Reed nabs Modified win
Robbie Reed of Mexico started defense of his USRA modified track championship in a big way, making a pass with one lap to go, and then holding off Terry Schultz for the feature win Sunday.
According to the release, Schultz started on the pole and led the first 18 laps before Reed slipped past coming to the white flag.
A caution before the final circuit could be completed led to a one-lap shootout for the win. Reed was up to the challenge, holding off Schultz by 1.125 seconds at the finish, the release stated.
Jackson begins title defense
Reigning USRA B-Mod track champ Kris Jackson of Lebanon started the new season Sunday like he finished the last one.
Jackson captured Sunday’s feature with a 2.4-second triumph over runner-up Ryan Gillmore of Springfield, the release stated.
According to the release, he started fourth, passing front-row starter Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, on the fourth lap to take the lead, which he never surrendered.
Kaeden Cornell scored a flag-to-flag victory in the late model feature, leading all 20 laps, the release said.
Cornell, of Willard, got the jump on fellow front-row starter Cole Henson and set a blistering pace through 12 green-flag laps, opening a 3.1-second lead over Johnny Fennewald and Henson.
Fennewald, the three-time reigning track champion from Appleton City, had just passed Henson when his car ignited into flames on lap 12. He rolled to a stop in turn two and climbed out before safety crews quickly put out the fire, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.