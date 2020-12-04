Robbie Bryant, director of facilities at Southwest Baptist University, has earned the prestigious Certified Educational Facilities Professional credential by the APPA, the association dedicated to leadership in educational facilities.
According to an SBU news release, the CEFP is the only certification that validates the specific knowledge and competency required for ongoing success in the educational facilities-management field.
“I am proud of Robbie and his hard work to achieve CEFP certification,” Allison Langford, vice president for strategic planning and initiatives, said in the release. “I’m also grateful for his commitment to continued growth and development. Robbie provides excellent leadership and expertise, and with this credential, he is even more equipped to strategically steward our facilities. He is a blessing to SBU.”
According to a news release from the APPA, through education, experience, examination and credentialing, Bryant is uniquely positioned to leverage valuable expertise to transform a company into a world-class location in which to learn, work and live.
The CEFP encompasses the full, multi-disciplinary range of educational facilities management principles and practices, from planning, design and construction to daily operations and general management. It also distinguishes Bryant in the industry and showcases a commitment to professional excellence.
“Facilities professionals are encountering ever-greater challenges in the face of a changing educational landscape,” Board Chair Emmet Boyle, MBA, CEM, FMA, CEFP, director of maintenance and utilities at University of Regina, told the APPA. “Having professionals on staff with demonstrated knowledge and skills that enable cross-functional and efficient workflows means the company can leverage a wide range of relevant expertise in administration and management; operations and maintenance; and energy, utilities and environmental stewardship.”
