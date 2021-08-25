Despite the COVID-19 pandemic infiltrating the nation, the Bolivar R-1 School District exceeded its financial objectives with the $1,355,872 it received in additional revenues for the 2020-21 school year.
For the 2021-22 school year, the district’s budget estimates $31,197,674 in total revenue.
The board unanimously approved the budget Wednesday, June 16.
The 2021-22 revenue estimate is up from the 2020-21 budget’s $28,233,878, which included bond funds. This year’s budget allots $31,033,075 in expenditures, down from the 2020-21 budget’s $32,865,461, which also included bond expenditures.
The goal of the new budget is supporting the district’s “local educational goals and priorities,” superintendent Richard Asbill said in an email.
While, yes, the district’s “first priority is teaching and learning,” he said, “the supplemental services like food service, transportation, health care and facility maintenance are all part of that picture.”
The board, he said, expects to be a “good steward” of taxpayers’ dollars “and the most important investment in the children of our community.”
Those who collaborated together over the proposed budget included “administration, staff, community, business partners and Bolivar R-1 BoE,” he said.
There was a “consideration to the economic climate and pending legislation (that) contributed to the process,” according to a budget overview.
In the overview, the district said it “will continue to refine and enhance the budgeting process, procedures, and systems.”
More about the budget
According to the budget message, the reason the R-1 school district was able to accomplish exceeding its fiscal objectives amidst a pandemic was because of an increase in assessed valuation, 100% funding of the basic formula and funding from Federal Stimulus Programs.
This supported staffing requirements, interventions, technology needs and pupil transportation, the summary said.
With the 2019 general obligation bonds, the Early Childhood Learning Center and the middle school’s classroom additions are now completed. Something else anticipated to finish is the high school’s track, which should be completed by late June or early July, according to the summary. The estimated costs of these projects were $8,320,827, and the actual cost of these projects are anticipated to be $8,209,326.
The district said in the summary the 2021-22 budget was created to support the district’s mission statement and pillars.
Pillar 1— Supporting a quality faculty and staff was accomplished by raising the base salary from $500 to $37,000 and “granting steps for experience and education.” The district is also allowing new and current employees to take additional steps for experience. The “defined contribution” went to $482.59 per month from $453.31.
Pillar 2 — Developing future-ready leaders is supported through life skills, leadership and extra and co-curricular activities,which is budgeted for $1,139,725.
Pillar 3 — Preparing life-long learners happens through literacy, science, social studies and other career and technical programs. The district provided support for this with curriculum adoptions for $250,000, professional development for $131,852 and instructional support for $500,63. Direct instruction expenditures total $15,783,032 across the district.
Pillar 4 — Building strong family and community partnerships begins with programs such as Parents as Teachers, early childhood instruction, childcare services, summer school food service and parent involvement. $710,422 is the budget set to support these programs.
Pillar 5 —Creating a safe learning environment is accomplished with “programs such as guidance and counseling for $806,206; health, wellness, and nutrition for $1,381,652; safety, security, and facilities planning for $1,072,513.”
Revenue and expenditure analysis
“The most significant impact to budgeted revenues is the anticipated additional revenues of
$1,733,798 from ESSER II,” the budget overview said. “The ESSER II receipts will be utilized for staffing and interventions.”
With a 100% funded foundation formula, along with a 4.64% assessed valuation increase to equal $189,512,324, as opposed to 2019’s $181,102,419.
“The district will continue to monitor average daily attendance and weighted daily average attendance and staff accordingly,” the overview said.
In order to meet Bolivar students’ needs, the district needs to hire a second grade teacher, two math interventionist positions, high school counselor, behavior teacher and a district speech path implementer, according to the overview.
