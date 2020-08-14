Building bonds

Every year, Bolivar High School cross country coach Ron Bandy said his team faces the same set of challenges — building a lasting bond and staying healthy to the end of the season.
So far, the Liberators and Lady Liberators have run through those challenges head on.
Bandy’s boys and girls programs have consistently ranked among the state’s best, placing third and ninth in 2019, respectively.
The teams were second and first, respectively, in 2018. Overall, the girls have had five consecutive state appearances and nine top-10 finishes in the last 12 years. Bolivar’s boys have had five top-10 finishes in the same timeframe.
As for 2020, Bandy said, so far, so good.
“This group has seemed to develop an amazing bond this summer,” he said. “I have challenged my captains and myself to help promote and foster this new bond with this new group.”
Earlier in the summer, members of the team ran at a camp in West Plains, with several Liberators and Lady Liberators consistently at the head of the pack.
“This is usually a pretty good measure for success in the season,” he said.
Overall, Bandy said he’s confident in the composition of the team.
“We’ve got seasoned veterans on the team that have been part of the success of the past now passing the torch on to this new young group,” he said. “All of my upperclassmen have been part of a trophy team at the state level.”
On the boys side, that group includes Ethan Billingsley and Cale Thiessien in the top spots, Bandy said. The duo will be backed up by Hunter Davis, Brett Pollock, Bo Davis and Sol Manis, an incoming sophomore the coach said is looking “very good coming off the off season.”
Cora Stimpson and Emily Bandy lead a “salty crew of young women,” Bandy said.
McKenzie Noot, Shaylee Goodman and Sierra Fox also return for the team.
Cadence Akins moved into the district as a junior and has had a strong summer, the coach said, while freshmen Julia Jump, Anna Jensen and Ayden Spotilla are showing potential.
“I see promise in both groups,” Ron Bandy said of the boys and girls teams. “The athletes have worked hard this summer. We have lost several to graduation on the boys side and (are) very young on the girls side.”
The Liberators are without leader Peter Bowling, who graduated after earning 11th at last year’s state meet.
Bowling ran “one of the most amazing self sacrificing performances I have ever seen,” Bandy said.
Meanwhile, Bandy said his girls team “ran out of their minds,” after the program graduated four of its top seven runners from the 2018 state championship team.
“The ladies stepped up big time with the leadership of Cora Stimpson and Emily Bandy,” he said. “The girls missed a district title in a tie breaker and followed up the next week at state with a top 10 finish, beating the team that beat us at districts. I was so proud of the girls.”
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, Bolivar cross country starts its 2020 campaign at home on Saturday, Sept. 5, against Camdenton at Bolivar High School.
As the team prepares to take the course, Ron Bandy said his seniors should set the pace.
“I look to them for a bunch,” he said. “I believe we will have a great season.”
