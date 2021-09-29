A building in Bolivar was recently damaged when a vehicle crashed into it.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers were called to the 1800 block of West Broadway Street at around 10:24 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, for a report of a motor vehicle crashing into a building.
The release stated a 2012 Buick LaCrosse, driven by R.M. Wrinkle, 93, of Bolivar, had struck and damaged the facade of two businesses located on the west side of the property.
“Wrinkle was attempting to move the vehicle closer to the front door of a business on the east side when he lost control while reversing, crossed the parking lot and struck the west side of the building,” the release stated.
Wrinkle suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, which were treated on scene by EMS, the release stated. He was not transported to a hospital.
Wrinkle’s vehicle was removed from the scene by other family members, per the release.
The release stated the City of Bolivar building inspector was called to inspect the damage to the building, which was considered to be minor.
Cpl. M. Gilmore investigated the wreck.
Mo. 13 crash injures one
A Humansville resident was injured in a two-car crash on Mo. 13 this week.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ramona A. Dohle, 66, attempted to cross northbound Mo. 13, 3 miles south of Humansville, in an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet truck at around 1:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Dohle’s truck crossed in front of the path of a northbound 2016 Ford truck driven by Massey E. Stanley, 77, of Odessa and was hit, the report stated.
Dohle, who the report stated was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported via ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
No injuries were listed for Stanley, who the report stated was also wearing a seat belt.
The Chevrolet was totaled and towed from the scene by A and J Towing, while the Ford had moderate damage and was towed away by Don’s Towing.
Trooper L.H. Crowe investigated the wreck.
