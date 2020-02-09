Building experience

Eleven weeks into his team’s 2019-20 season, Marion C. Early coach Jonathan Winslow feels like he’s seen it all.
“We’ve been up, and we’ve been down,” he said, following a 70-51 loss to Conway on Tuesday, Feb. 4. “We’ve been inconsistent. Part of that is starting three sophomores and two juniors. Because of that youth, you’re going to be inconsistent at times.”
The Panthers have been on top of things this season, putting on a good performance to top 10-10 Dadeville on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after losing to the team late last year.
They’ve also struggled, falling twice to Halfway and once to Pleasant Hope.
Class 3 Conway, led by former Halfway coach Ryan Toombs and senior Colby Vavruska, proved, Winslow said, a tough battle, but a chance to build experience.
The senior poured in 27 points.
“We knew (Vavruska) could really get going and he did,” Winslow said. “Conway is as good as anybody we’re going to play until districts, for sure. They’re physical and strong.”
Early on, though, MCE looked to be the aggressor. Behind 11 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers from Garret Trantham, the Panthers surged to a 17-12 lead.
“I thought we surprised them a little bit,” Winslow said of the first quarter. “We played together really well at the beginning of the game, and we moved the ball around.”
The second quarter, though, spelled trouble.
“We got into foul trouble, and there was a stretch where we lost our focus for a little bit,” he said. “They took advantage of it and pushed the lead out like a good team does.”
The Panthers scored just six points in the second quarter as Conway piled in 22. MCE trailed 34-23 at halftime.
The Panthers, outscored 18-9 in the third quarter, couldn’t catch back up in the second half.
It wasn’t for lack of effort, though, Winslow said. Despite some missed shots, he praised his team’s work ethic.
“I thought we played hard tonight,” he said. “We didn’t make shots at times, but our effort was very good, especially in the second half. We kept competing tonight. We didn’t give it up.”
The team still has a full schedule ahead of it, he said. It played Ash Grove and Fordland Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7.
The Panthers will face New Covenant Academy at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Springfield.
“We’ve got some busy weeks ahead,” he said. “There are a lot of games in a short period and hopefully, we can build off of our effort tonight.”
