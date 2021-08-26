Building legacies

With resilience and dedication, the Southwest Baptist University cross country team “stepped up and embraced the opportunity to compete” last season, coach Corey McElhaney said. Even though the runners had fewer meets to attend, it “was better than nothing.”
In that season, the men’s team lost team leader Blaine Jimerson.
The seniors this year include Tyler Goatley, Will O'Keefe, Daniel Garrison, Sam McCormick and Austin Wilson. They all spent the past summer “working hard” with the intent to “end their careers at SBU on a high note,” McElhaney said.
Elysia Burgos, Tabitha Weber, Allison Green, Amanda Berkstresser and Lainy Williams are the five graduating seniors on the women’s team. In their leadership and athletic abilities, these women “represent a big presence on our team.”
At the 2019 NCAA National Championships, Burgos placed 11th.
For the past two seasons, Weber, Green and Williams were in the team’s seven scoring runners.
“It is always hard to replace a senior,” McElhaney said. “I try to challenge our seniors to try and instill a legacy that will live on with the team and their teammates.”
However, as a whole, this is a team of runners “who are passionate about something bigger than themselves,” he said. Investing in themselves for the team, the runners “challenge each other” and work through the good and the bad together.
And, he added, they “love living life together.”
Those who used the summer to train hard, he said, have it in them “to be a big game changer.”
Establishing goals together, both the men’s and women’s teams want to be contenders for the Great Lakes Valley Conference championships.
On the women’s side, the “team will be returning all of their scoring five from last year's championship team,” he said.
However, qualifying for nationals in Florida in November is something both teams are vying for.
Both McElhaney and his team are excited for the upcoming season.
How the incoming and returning runners “mesh” together, though, is something McElhaney said is “fun” to see in the first few months. That meshing together is what will create the team’s chemistry, making “memories that last a lifetime.”
One thing the coach said he and the team “really enjoy” are the meets they host at SBU. It means they have “the chance to run in front of the home crowd.”
The upcoming season will be filled with “tough competition,” but McElhaney said that just gives the team the chance to improve as the season progresses.
“Trust the process,” he said, adding how that phrase can apply to sports or to life.
“We are always a work in progress,” he said, “and if we just trust that God has us where we need to be at the right time, then we will be successful in His time.”
Those who did their summer work will be evident at their first time trial meet Saturday, Sept. 4. Meet time is still to be determined.
‘All in’ — women’s soccer
Last year, SBU’s women’s soccer team “was talented” and “had a lot of new starters,” coach Stefan Skillman said. However, having had six pre-conference games and scrimmages canceled, the team missed out on some time practicing different tactics and roles.
In that team, there were nine seniors lost to graduation. Six of them, he added, were regular competitors, including Ashlynn Gibbs, Kylee Ryan, Jessica Weedin, Sammy Crawford, Emma Hanger and Rocci Di Felice.
This year, the seniors are Maya Cofield, Kailey Weiskofp and Reagan Edwards. The latter two are returning captains, Skillman said.
In total, there are 20 incoming and 13 returning players.
“The exciting thing about these players,” he said, “is this is the year to set a new standard of excellence and to pursue getting better every day without any fears of past results against previous opponents.”
His hope this season is for the team to grow together, “learning from the experiences and be all in.”
“The results,” he said, “will take care of themselves.”
On the other hand, a challenge Skillman expects to work through will be having incoming players “on the same page when it comes to our desired habits of play.”
However, when it comes to games, he said he encourages the players “to be fearless and to learn from every game.”
Something the women will strive for is being “intentional and active” about coming together and being “all in,” he said. They understand that working together will help them be more competitive than if they were divided.
The women have their first chance to be “all in” at their 5 p.m. game Thursday, Sept. 2, against Kentucky Wesleyan College.
‘Motivated, excited and ready to go’ — men’s soccer
Since its relaunch in 2012, “the SBU soccer program has been an upstart — struggling — program,” coach Rick Daum said. Because of that, the team had three wins, eight losses and two ties last year and still “set a school record for men's soccer conference wins.”
This feat, Daum said, “was a massive improvement from the past years.”
The team that year, though, didn’t lose anyone to graduation. Therefore, this year includes seniors Alberto Rodriguez, Luis Hinojos, David Sanchez, Kyle Asbury, Unathi Thango, Freddy Ramirez, Isaiah Waddy, Jonathan Prudencio and Will vanHoornbeek.
Daum said he took the team over in 2018, and Rodriguez, Asbury, Ramirez, Waddy and vanHoornbeek have all been on the team since then. During their years with Daum, these players “have led the growth of the program and are all leaders in their own ways in the team.”
Waddy, though, “will finish his career as one of (the) all time leading goalscorers in SBU history,” the coach said.
For the rest of the team, most of the players from last year will be returning, except Francisco Gonzalez. He was a “leading goal scorer” who returned to his home in California where he’ll finish out his last semester of college.
In addition to the returners, Daum said there are 14 incoming recruits. These new players, he said, are expected to “push the current members of the team in the hopes of improving upon last season.”
In the team, Daum said there is quite a bit of diversity, with the most local player being team captain vanHoornbeek from Bolivar High School and the farthest removed being sophomore midfielder Samyak Rana from Kathmandu, Nepal.
Another player Daum has expectations for is Kevin Zavala, who should be impactful for the midfield.
Then there is Pierre Lurot, a French international student who “is expected to become one of the best players in the conference after a great freshman season where he caught a lot of eyes,” Daum said.
The goal for the team, Daum said, is to grow the win total from last season. Also, being contenders for the GLVC playoffs “would be a great accomplishment.”
“The league is tough from top to bottom,” he said, “and there's not a single game we can ‘expect’ to win.”
However, the team is “motivated, excited and ready to go,” filled with the expectation to be the best team in the history of SBU’s soccer program.
Building that legacy starts at their first game, which is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, against Colorado Christian University.
Full schedules and full support — volleyball
This year, the volleyball team appears to be fairly young, with the online roster naming only two juniors on the team, with the rest being sophomores or freshmen.
That is probably due to the team losing five seniors to graduation last year, according to the 2020-21 roster. Those who graduated include Delanie Tipton, Rachel Pfeifer, Rebecca Rabius, Lindsey Barton and Ashleigh DeWees.
Despite the team winning three games last year and losing 13, “we are really excited to have volleyball in the fall again with a full schedule,” director of athletics media relations Spencer Greathouse said.
“And we are thrilled to welcome our fans back for the fall season,” he added.
Coach James Hanger was unavailable to comment by press time.
The team’s first game for fans to attend is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, against Christian Brothers University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.