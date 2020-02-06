Watching first-year wrestler Hunter Davis on the mat Thursday, Jan. 30, Bolivar coach Jeff Davis had just one wish for the junior.
“I wish he’d have come out a year ago,” the coach said. “He’d be a wrecking machine. He’s just starting to learn and figure things out. He’s such a good kid.”
Hunter Davis, the coach said, stuck to the team’s match formula, which saw it last year earn an overall silver medal at the state tournament and soar to more than 40 members this season.
“He stayed calm,” Jeff Davis said. “He followed the system and didn’t deviate, and he got himself a win. I’m really happy for him.”
Following that winning system has been key this year, the coach said, with the team’s influx of new members and a rash of injuries and illness among its returning starters.
“It’s been a rough year,” Jeff Davis said. “When we’re 100%, we’re really really formidable. We’ll be that, eventually. I don’t know when, but we will be.”
Davis said the team is currently focusing on rebuilding from its setbacks and peaking ahead of the district tournament Saturday, Feb. 14. Bolivar will host the contest.
The Liberators finished second at the district tournament last year, qualifying a school-record nine wrestlers for the state meet, where the team garnered an overall silver medal.
Despite pulling from its bench, Davis’ Liberators still managed to claim a 60-12 win over Harrisonville on Thursday.
Liberator Canyon Cunningham won by major decision in the 120-pound class. In the 126-pound class, Braidyn Spiegel won with a 48-second pin. Bolivar’s Ryan West won in a technical fall in the 132-pounders. In the 138-pound class, Riley Hawk won by pin in 1:38.
Teammate Jacob Matlock won in the 145-pound class, earning a 6-1 decision. Meanwhile, 152-pounder Austin Coons won with a pin at 49 seconds.
Bolivar’s Trey Brewer earned a pin after 3:21 in the 160-pound class.
Hayden Burks took a win with a pin in 2:55 in the 170-pound class. Teammate Cael McCullough was pinned by his 182-pound opponent in 29 seconds. In the 195-pound class, teammate Garred Engle lost in a pin at 1:28.
The meet, which commemorated the team’s seniors, was held on the auditorium stage, while basketball tournaments filled both gyms.
“You look at it this way, we’re building depth,” the coach said. “We’ve got some suitable backups, and they got some good wins in this environment.”
Looking ahead to the district meet, he said there’s a pressure to defend the home field.
“For sure,” he added.
The team’s senior class, which includes returning state champion Burks, have the opportunity to make postseason history, he said.
“If things go the way I hope they go, this will be the best senior class in the history of the team,” he said. “They’re awfully talented, and we’ve been able to do some positive things. I didn’t have much to do with their success, but it’s been fun to go on the ride with them.”
