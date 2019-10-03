From his captain’s seat in the front of the bus, Fair Play R-2 bus driver Brad Williams can see everything — inside the vehicle and out.
Through what looks like a standard, albeit wide, rearview mirror, Williams can keep an eye on his 72 passengers. But one corner of the mirror houses a hidden screen, and through that, the driver has a birdseye view of the bus from above.
A network of futuristic cameras around the district’s new vehicle make the system possible.
“It’s like you were standing right on top of it,” Williams said. “You can see all the way around it.”
The high-tech safety feature sometimes found on luxury cars has already elicited jokes between bus drivers, Williams said, recalling a conversation with district bus director Greg Whaley, who normally drives the vehicle.
“It’s a good safety feature,” Williams said. “It comes in handy when you’re in a city environment if you have to park in tight places. We get in those type situations. I told Greg, ‘Hey, you have no reason to ever run into anything.’”
Fair Play superintendent Renee Sagaser said the district was able to afford the new bus through a Missouri Department of Natural Resources program that offers funding through money paid as part of Volkswagen’s 2016 fuel emissions lawsuit settlement.
According to a DNR webpage on the settlement, the automaker sold about 590,000 vehicles in the U.S., including about 7,500 in Missouri, that were equipped with devices designed to defeat emissions tests.
“As part of their engine control modules, the vehicles contained computer algorithms and calibrations that caused emission control systems to perform differently during testing to guarantee passing scores,” the DNR asserted.
The infraction violated the U.S. Clean Air Act, according to the DNR.
“Exhaust from the affected VW vehicles contained concentrations of nitrogen oxides up to 40 times the federal standard, according to the EPA,” the site stated. “Nitrogen oxide is a precursor of ground-level ozone, the pollutant of most concern in Missouri.”
Through those bad acts, though, Missouri schools have found a benefit. Volkswagen agreed to pay $2.9 billion, of which Missouri received over $41 million, which could be used to help districts.
Sagaser said the district received $81,000 from DNR, enough to fully fund the new bus, which was delivered shortly before school started this year.
She said the district had taken advantage of grants from DNR in the past, which had awarded funding for 75% of a bus’ price tag, but the grant had later been dropped to a 50/50 match.
“That’s still a lot of money for a small school to come up with,” she said.
The district qualified for the full funding after the state said it met the conditions as a financially stressed district. Under the conditions of the Volkswagen-funded program, qualifying schools had to prove that a new bus would be more fuel efficient than the vehicle it would replace.
That part, she said, was simple. The district’s old bus was in service for more than 20 years, she said.
“DNR actually asked if they could use a photo of our old bus on their Facebook post about the program because they said she looks tired. We were a prime example of needing to replace that bus.”
Neighboring district Marion C. Early was also selected to take advantage of the program, superintendent Josh Angel confirmed. The district received about $21,000, according to DNR.
“We used the grant funds to help purchase a new BlueBird Conventional bus,” Angel told the BH-FP via email. “Part of the grant requirement is to decommission an older, less efficient bus. The new bus is more fuel efficient and environmentally friendly.”
Williams said that’s the case with Fair Play’s new bus, as well. The vehicle’s 6.7-liter diesel engine is significantly quieter and more efficient than its predecessor. Around back, a matte silver exhaust pipe protrudes from the rear bumper. In the case of an older vehicle, he said, the pipe would be black.
“The old diesels, the exhaust would almost be crusty with soot,” he said. “These things, they do not smoke at all. This is a nice bus.”
