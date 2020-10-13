Southwest Baptist University’s Center for Global Connections honored an SBU employee and an SBU alumnus with its annual Nations Award during the Global Connections Week chapel service on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The award recognizes an SBU employee and alumnus who “have been an integral part of the CGC purpose of promoting ministry, education and missionary development on SBU’s campus,” the release said.
Kurt Caddy, director of university ministries, was the employee recipient of the CGC Nations Award “for exceptional service in the forgotten corners of the world.”
Anna Gray, a 2019 graduate in exercise science and current doctor of physical therapy student from Bowling Green, Kentucky, was the alumni recipient.
The SBU Center for Global Connections held its semester Global Fest on Tuesday, Sept. 15, to highlight the upcoming 2020-2021 CGC mission projects.
Twenty-four mission projects were presented, and participants in attendance were able to visit each booth to learn more about the specific mission, taste some cultural food, see pictures of past teams’ ministries and receive information on how they can be involved in an SBU mission.
All the SBU CGC projects 2020-2021 were represented at Global Fest. Those currently recruiting include Polk County, Disaster Relief, Community Outreach Ministries, Wild At Heart, Exodus, Leviticus 19:32, House of Hope, Catalyst, Philippines, SBU Glocal, Baja, South Dakota, Honduras, Colombia, Pyrenees, Thailand, Transnistria, Utah, Windermere, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Panama, Contact and Poland.
To learn more about the Center for Global Connections, contact the CGC office at 328-1900.
