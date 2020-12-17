During this year’s University of Missouri Extension and Engagement week Velynda Cameron, 4-H youth development specialist, received The David E. Baker Distinguished Extension Programmatic Leadership Award.
According to an Extension news release, due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually the week of Oct. 26.
The release said the award recognizes a University of Missouri Extension faculty member “who has demonstrated excellence in the development and delivery of strategic educational efforts or programming to address emerging agriculture and/or natural resource challenges and issues.”
Per the release, Cameron said she “was surprised by the award” after a colleague nominated her.
“An award always means more when you are nominated by someone else,” she said. “To receive the David Baker award is such an honor and humbling experience.”
The release said all University of Missouri Extension faculty are eligible for the award. Recipients must demonstrate “a track record of high quality educational programming that strategically addresses emerging challenges and issues impacting University of Missouri Extension clientele; excellence in building and maintaining new partnerships; leadership in cross-disciplinary endeavors; outstanding evaluation efforts; innovation demonstrated by the educational activity; and proven commitment to lifelong learning for planning, conducting and evaluating extension educational activity.”
In addition to leading 4-H programming in Polk, Hickory and St. Clair counties, Cameron partners with the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch and the Fair Play before-school programs providing agriculture and science-based programs, the release noted. Additionally, she provides programming for the Polk County Clover Kids 4-H Club and horse-riding experiences through the Mid MO 4-H Clover Circuit, a horse show club she created with a 4-H partnership between Polk, Hickory, St. Clair, Camden, Dallas and Laclede county 4-H programs.
For more information about joining 4-H, contact Cameron at 326-4916 or by email at cameronv@missouri.edu.
