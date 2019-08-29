The Missouri Department of Conservation will extend the fish gigging season by 15 days beginning this season, according to an MDC news release.
The upcoming season will run from Sunday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, the release said.
The move to lengthen the season was based on public feedback MDC received through an online survey conducted last year and an assessment that showed lengthening the season would not harm non-target species, the release said.
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the change during a Friday, Aug. 23, meeting.
Gigging is a type of spear fishing in which participants use a long fork-like spear, or gig, rather than catching them with a hook and line.
It is primarily a nighttime activity and is most effective in shallow, clear water. Some of the most popular places to gig are in the Ozarks, including the Current, Eleven Point, Meramec, Gasconade and James rivers, the release said.
“Giggers usually stand at the bow of a flat-bottomed boat outfitted with a bright light and a rail to lean upon,” the release said. “They hold their fork-tipped spears over the surface of the water, and once they spot a fish, they gig it with their spears.”
According to the release, the Wildlife Code of Missouri mandates that fish described as “other fish” are the only species that may be taken when gigging. The most common targets are the northern hogsucker and a species of redhorse commonly referred to as “yellow suckers,” the release said.
The daily limit is 20 fish total. On the Current River from Cedar Grove to the Arkansas state line, no more than five hogsuckers can be included in the daily limit.
Game fish cannot be harvested by gigging, the release said.
“Giggers should identify fish prior to gigging so that game fish are not taken illegally,” the release said.
For more information on fish gigging, visit MDC’s website at mdc.mo.gov.
Fish giggers must possess a valid fishing permit, though children 15 and younger and adults 65 and older are not required to have a permit. Missouri fishing permits can be bought from numerous vendors around the state, online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits or through MDC’s free mobile app, MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play or the App Store.
