Cancer patient at center of controversy dies at 52 

Nolan Sousley and his tribe of supporters would say he used his last days on earth wisely.
The Missouri man and cancer patient, who was at the center of a whirlwind of controversy after his Facebook live video of Bolivar police officers searching for marijuana in his hospital room went viral, is dead at the age of 52.
His older brother and only sibling, Ray Sousley, who also served as his brother’s legal counsel, said Nolan Sousley died Sunday, Aug. 18, at around 9:20 p.m. surrounded by a multitude of family and friends.
“During the weekend, there was a steady stream of friends driving in from all over the state, and beyond, to spend some time with Nolan and his family,” Ray Sousley said in an email Wednesday, Aug. 21. “It was an amazing testament to Nolan's endearing personality and charm.”
In a Facebook post shared to the Nolan’s Tribe of Warriors for Cannabis page late Sunday night, Nolan’s significant other, Amber Kidwell, said Nolan Sousley “didn’t let go of the fight, but he decided to join his new tribe.”
“This year and (a) half has been the hardest I’ve had to go through,” Kidwell said in the post. “I had to let go of my best friend, I could not hold on any longer. I watched him fight so hard. I watched him not take defeat.”
Ray Sousley said his brother’s passion for the medical marijuana movement ignited after his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
While medical marijuana wasn’t a focus for Nolan Sousley prior to his illness, “like many other things, he gave his all for something that he truly believed could make a difference for many suffering people,” Ray Sousley said.
“He told me a number of times that this cause was the reason for his illness, not the other way around,” he added. “He believed that his diagnosis happened in order to get him involved in the cause.”
Ray Sousley said his brother, who lived in Versailles, spoke about “what he believed was total ignorance” of lawmakers on the issue of medical marijuana — not just for cancer but other medical conditions as well — saying one of Nolan Sousley’s goals was to get President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson in a room together so he could explain the issue to them.
“He was convinced he could make them understand,” Ray Sousley said. “Unfortunately, he did not get the chance.”
Talking about the Thursday, March 7, situation which brought Nolan Sousley’s passion to the forefront of people’s minds across the world, Ray Sousley said “it is certainly ironic that the incident that caused such an uproar would be the very thing he needed to get on the stage for this issue.”
However, Nolan Sousley’s passion for medical marijuana wasn’t the only thing on the world stage after his video of Bolivar police officers searching bags in his Citizens Memorial Hospital patient room went viral.
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb previously told the BH-FP the department shut down its Facebook page after the department was “inundated by negative feedback.”
The Facebook page is still deactivated today.
Webb — who alone received over 230 email messages and around 170 voicemails from all over the world — also said the department’s phone line was overrun with callers waging complaints, making it impossible for staff to keep up with the volume of calls.
Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick previously said the city social media pages, websites and phone lines also faced a flood of negative — and sometimes threatening — responses to the video.
In total, City Administrator Tracy Slagle estimated the city received over 900 emails and more than 250 voicemails about the incident, as previously reported in the BH-FP.
Even Polk County’s central dispatch felt the effects of the controversy.
E-911 Director Sarah Newell previously said the county’s non-emergency phone line was overwhelmed with callers “cussing, screaming, saying awful things,” requiring her to bring on extra staff to manage the call volume.
A flow of negative feedback via social media also hit other Bolivar businesses and organizations, including CMH, the City of Bolivar Office of Emergency Management and the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce.
When asked for comment on Nolan Sousley’s passing Wednesday afternoon, Slagle said the city offers its condolences to the family. CMH declined to comment.
While no formal lawsuits are immediately evident in federal or county online court records, Ray Sousley said he’s not certain what his brother’s children “will want to do about the claims against the hospital and/or the Bolivar Police Department.”
In a statement released by Ray Sousley following the search, Nolan Sousley said he did “not blame the town of Bolivar” or “the Bolivar Police Department for what happened,” instead placing fault on what he called an “overzealous security guard, who made a baseless allegation for whatever reason.”
Although nearly 6 months have passed since the incident at CMH went viral, Nolan Sousley’s supporters still show up in droves online.
Kidwell’s Facebook post following Nolan Sousley’s death garnered around 700 reactions and over 150 comments as of Thursday, Aug. 22.
Echoing a friend’s comments, Ray Sousley said his brother “always maintained he would be famous some day.”
“I think that day came,” he said.
