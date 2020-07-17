Car crashes into building

A Bolivar business, Keeling Financial Services, was damaged after a vehicle crashed into the corner of its building Friday afternoon.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded to the 100 block of North Davis Drive for a report of a car hitting a building at around 4:07 p.m. Friday, July 10.
No injuries were reported, the release said.
The release said Katherine Gifford, 59, of Bolivar was attempting to park her 2014 BMW in the lot when her brakes failed.
“Gifford was able to swerve enough to only strike the corner of the building where her vehicle finally stopped,” the release said.
The release said the City of Bolivar’s building inspector, Kyle Lee, was called by officers. He determined “the building was not safe to re-occupy until repairs were made,” the release said.
Gifford’s car was towed from the scene by Affordable Towing of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.