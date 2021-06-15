Carolyn Sue Brown, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by family in Humansville, where she has lived and raised her family for many years. Carolyn was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Cedar County to Benjamin Cecil Taylor and Alice Marie Baumgardner Taylor.
She was married on June 6, 1949, in Harrison, Arkansas, to Donald Rex Brown. Carolyn spent many years volunteering at the Half Century Club, but her favorite thing to do, besides making her family homemade chicken and noodles, was spending time at the lake and playing pitch with the people she loved. Rex and Carolyn self-identified as “Winter Texans” as they loved to travel, especially to the south for the winter months.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rex Brown, her mother, Alice Marie Taylor, her father, Benjamin Cecil Taylor, her daughter-in-law, Cindy Brown, and her niece, Dhan Cochran.
Carolyn is survived by her best friend and sister, Bonita Kohlstaedt (Kenny), son Danny Brown, daughters Janet Keith (Phil), Rhonda Powell (Ed) and Bonnie Brown (Jamie Weaver), as well as many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 15, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville. Carolyn was laid to rest next to her beloved Rex, AKA “Sexy Rexy,” at Alder Cemetery in Stockton. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.