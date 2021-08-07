Cars burn at salvage yard

Thick smoke billowed into the sky just south of Bolivar on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4, as a fire burned at a local salvage yard.
Morrisville Fire Protection District Chief Ken Witt said around 10 cars, which were “in various stages of salvage condition,” caught on fire at Brown’s Iron and Metal in the 4800 block of South 135th Road, near Mo. 13, at around 3:30 p.m.
“The cause of the fire was undetermined,” Witt said.
He said several area fire departments, including Central Polk County and Pleasant Hope fire protection districts, Bolivar City Fire Department, Dunnegan Fire and Rescue and Halfway Fire and Rescue, responded in mutual aid with “water tender support.”
Responders used around 12,000 gallons of water to fight back the flames, Witt said. Fourteen firefighters were on scene.
Fire crews were on scene until around 5:30 p.m., Witt said.
Fires at salvage yards, he said, can pose challenges for responders.
“The difficulty in salvage yards is access,” Witt said. “Here, we had people trying to sell their scrap that had lined up at the entrance. We had a difficult time getting fire apparatus back to the fire, then an even worse time trying to get water tenders back to support the fire operations.”
However, on a positive note, Witt said salvage yard staff shut down the location during the fire.
“Employees also assisted us by using their machinery to move some of the cars and scrap so we could get to the seat of the fire,” he said.
While Witt said no structures were involved in Wednesday’s blaze, another fire at the same location caused more extensive damage in recent years.
According to previous coverage, the tire shop located on the salvage yard grounds, Southern Star Tires, caught fire on Dec. 4, 2019. The blaze reportedly began in the attic on the south end of the building above a small bathroom.
That fire, which stayed up in the trusses and never reached down to the floor or made it outside the building, burned only a stack of around 20 tires in the shop containing around 1,800 tires, per previous coverage. It was ruled accidental, likely caused by an electrical issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.