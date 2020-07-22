Cases top 100

Editor’s note: This report reflects Polk County case numbers as of press time Tuesday, July 21.
The numbers continue to climb.
Over the weekend, Polk County’s confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 decidedly breached the century mark, hitting 134 by press time Tuesday, July 21.
In one week alone, the county added 94 positive cases to its numbers.
The health center reported 94 active cases with 319 residents remaining in quarantine Tuesday morning. Per the health center’s numbers, 40 cases have recovered.
According to the Polk County Health Center website, over a dozen of its recent cases are attributed to community spread.
On Tuesday, the health center did not release numbers for residents tested, negative test results and results pending as previously reported.
“The information we have available only reflects testing activity from our partner, Citizens Memorial Hospital,” Carol Bookhout, Polk County Health Center community educator and public information officer, said.
However, she said the health center recognizes “there are many locations for Polk County residents to receive testing.”
She said testing information is not reported to the county health departments.
“We no longer feel this is an accurate reflection of the testing activity in our county,” she said.
Bookhout said there have been no COVID-19 deaths for the county as of press time Tuesday.
What about hospitalizations?
While hospitalization numbers from COVID-19 are sometimes seen as an indicator of the virus’ severity, those statistics remain elusive.
Bookhout said the center cannot share local hospitalization information.
“Hospitalizations are not reported to our health department, so we do not have that information unless it is shared during the contact tracing,” she said.
And, she said, the center only wants to relate thorough information.
“Since we are unable to report complete accurate information, we will not be reporting hospitalizations for the county,” she said.
Citizens Memorial Hospital spokesperson Tamera Heitz-Peek said the hospital currently has three COVID-19 positive inpatients.
With Polk County situated near multiple regional health care options, including CMH, Mercy and CoxHealth, regional hospitalization numbers may paint a more accurate picture of what’s happening in the county.
However, those statistics are not currently available.
According to an update posted Wednesday, July 15, on the Department of Health and Senior Services Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, the Missouri Hospital Association and State of Missouri no longer have access to “critical hospitalization data.”
The change comes after “an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15,” the update on the dashboard said.
“While we are working to collect interim data, situational awareness will be limited,” the update said. “We will resume producing the daily hospitalization snapshot as soon as the data feeds are fully restored.”
CMH, Bolivar’s lone inpatient hospital provider, said Tuesday morning it remains prepared for more COVID-19 patients.
“We have space in our critical care unit and medical/surgical unit,” Heitz-Peek said. “We also have an available supply of PPE and ventilators.”
CMH employee tests positive
A senior health center employee for Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation recently tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a CMH news release, the senior health center is a free workout facility, owned and operated by CMH Foundation, for individuals age 55 and older located in Bolivar.
The center has not been open since Thursday, July 9, and will remain closed until further notice.
The employee was masked and did not have symptoms or a fever while working Tuesday through Thursday, July 7-9, the release said. The person developed mild symptoms and a fever the evening of Thursday, July 9.
The employee was tested for COVID-19 Friday, July 10, and received a negative result Monday, July 13, the release said. The employee continued to feel unwell and tested for COVID-19 again Wednesday, July 15, and received a positive result the next day.
"The employee has not worked since July 9 and has been at home in quarantine," the release said. "The individual is being monitored by the Polk County Health Center."
The release said CMH Foundation administration and CMH Senior Health Center staff are working closely with the health center.
"If you have not been contacted by the Polk County Health Center or CMH Senior Health Center, you are not at risk," the release said.
The release said the center has used safety procedures, including "requiring staff and participants to wear face coverings, daily screening and temperature checks for all staff and participants, social distancing in exercise classes and when using exercise equipment and no more than 10 participants were allowed in the center at one time and permitted by appointment only."
Center staff also provided extra cleaning and disinfection of equipment between each use, the release said.
