Emagene Casteel and Donny Johnson, both of Bolivar, were married in a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Dunnegan Memorial Park in Bolivar.
Pastor Judi A. Woods, Bolivar, officiated the ceremony.
The bride’s mother, Patricia Sare of Bolivar, was maid of honor.
Best man was Joshua Casteel of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.