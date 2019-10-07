The friends and family of Patti Hill Garretson invite the community to attend the “Catching a Breath” dinner and live auction fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Bolivar Elks Lodge, 1990 W. Broadway Street.
Garretson is awaiting a double lung transplant, and this fundraiser will help her family with some treatment and recovery costs.
The dinner will feature smoked pork or smoked chicken with all the fixings.
Live auction items will be updated on the “Catching a Breath Fundraiser for Patti Hill Garretson” Facebook page.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 to 4. Children 3 and under are free.
