Cause unknown for fatal fire

An investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office recently ruled the cause of a Humansville fire that killed a mother and son last month as undetermined.
Robert Lemoreaux, 27, and Deborah Lemoreaux, 57, died in the fire, which destroyed a wood frame home in the 600 block of Sarah Street on Tuesday, June 2.
“The master bedroom was the area of heaviest fire damage, but due to the amount of damage no factual determination of what caused the fire could be found,” investigator Tiffany Fox’s report stated.
Central Polk Fire Protection District assistant chief Mark Keller told Fox the fire was first reported around 9:45 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 10 a.m. to find the northeast portion of the home fully involved with heavy black smoke throughout the entire structure.
An unconscious female occupant was located just outside of the west exterior entryway, the report stated.
Sgt. Abe Dickerson with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the investigator he’d been a few blocks away from the home when he heard an explosion. Black smoke was visible from the residence, Dickerson said.
Upon finding the female, Dickerson said he immediately started life saving measures until an ambulance arrived, which transported her to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar where she later succumbed to injuries.
The medical examiner did not conclude a cause of death, but “could not eliminate either a heart attack or carbon monoxide poisoning,” the report stated.
According to the report, Dickerson told the investigator he spoke with a juvenile female who also lived at the residence and had run to a neighbor’s home to call 911.
“The juvenile female stated she heard an explosion shortly after she left the residence,” the report stated, adding that a member of the family had been “asleep in his bedroom at the time of the fire.”
Keller told the investigator a deceased male occupant was located during fire suppression in a bedroom in the northwest corner of the home.
An autopsy later revealed the victim “appeared to have died from smoke inhalation,” the report stated.
Keller told the investigator nothing else suspicious was found, per the report. Utilities were in service at the time of the fire, the report said.
According to the report, the homeowner told the investigator one of the home’s occupants had health problems and required oxygen tanks, which were kept in the home. Another occupant was a smoker. A gun cabinet containing ammunition, guns and a large amount of black powder was also present in the home, the homeowner said.
