Last week, Mary Garretson Engleman found turning 100 was worthy of lots of celebration and love, shown in many ways. On Saturday, March 20, with the sun shining and temperatures warm, the birthday girl sat outside and enjoyed a 17 car drive-thru birthday party at Butterfield Residential Care Center in Bolivar. Loved ones, numbering close to 50, from Arkansas, St. Louis and Kansas City, as well as local friends, family and a Garretson Trash truck, were on hand to make Engelman feel special. Pictured here, Engleman enjoys both the sunshine and warm wishes from her loved ones.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.