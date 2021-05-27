As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, area cemeteries have announced upcoming plans for decoration services and are seeking donations.
Barren Creek
Barren Creek Cemetery, Fair Play, will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at the cemetery grounds. Donations will be accepted at the meeting and can also be mailed to Paula Henderson, secretary/treasurer, at 4244 S. 34th Road, Fair Play MO 65649. The yearly financial statements are available upon request.
Brush Grove
Brush Grove Cemetery, located right outside Fair Play, is seeking volunteers and donations. Donations may be sent to 201 N. Hill St., Fair Play MO 65649.
Dunnegan
The Dunnegan Cemetery Board will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the cemetery pavilion. All are welcome to attend. For those unable to attend, donations may be mailed to Becky Peters, PO Box 302, Humansville MO 65674.
Hopkins
Hopkins Cemetery on Old Cave Springs Road outside of Fair Play is looking for volunteers and donations. Donations may be sent to 3964 S. 33rd Road, Fair Play MO 65649.
Mt. Olive
Decoration at Mt. Olive Cemetery will be Sunday, May 30. A business meeting will take place at the cemetery at 1 p.m. the same day.
New Bethel
New Bethel Cemetery, 3 miles south of Halfway on Rt. H, will observe docartion day Sunday, June 6. Attendees are invited to bring a basket lunch. A business meeting will follow lunch.
Rose Hill
Rose Hill Cemetery, 9903 N. State Highway Z, Willard, has scheduled its annual lunch and general meeting for Saturday, May 29.
Lunch will be at noon with the general meeting following at around 1.
Attendees are asked to bring their favorite dish(es) to share with friends and family. Afterward, all are invited to stay for the general meeting to hear the latest updates about the cemetery.
Shady Grove
Shady Grove Cemetery will hold its decoration day on Sunday, June 6. A basket lunch will be at noon, followed by a business meeting. Donations may be sent to Louise Williams, 4687 S. 16th Road, Fair Play MO 65649.
Star Ridge
Anyone interested in the upkeep and mowing of Star Ridge Cemetery and surrounding church grounds should contact Janice Pavey at 777-2767 or Mick Hood at 326-4958. Donations may also be mailed to Star Ridge Cemetery, ℅ Mick Hood, PO Box 51, Bolivar MO 65613.
Tremble
Tremble Cemetery, located between Fair Play and Aldrich, is looking for volunteers and donations. Donations may be sent to 3964 S. 33rd Road, Fair Play MO 65649.
