A few area cemeteries have announced upcoming plans for decoration services this month.
Mt. View
Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church will hold annual memorial services Sunday, June 6. Morning services will be at 11 a.m. by Bro. Curtis Howard.
Lunch will follow at noon, with the cemetery board meeting afterward.
Afternoon services will be by Bro. Scott Reynolds.
All are welcome to attend.
New Bethel
New Bethel Cemetery, 3 miles south of Halfway on Rt. H, will observe docartion day Sunday, June 6. Attendees are invited to bring a basket lunch. A business meeting will follow lunch.
Shady Grove
Shady Grove Cemetery will hold its decoration day on Sunday, June 6. A basket lunch will be at noon, followed by a business meeting. Donations may be sent to Louise Williams, 4687 S. 16th Road, Fair Play MO 65649.
