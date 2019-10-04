The Bolivar Bowling Co., 1827 W. Broadway St., will host chamber members, prospective members and guests from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, for a free Fall After Hours Social.
West Broadway businesses have sponsor the event, which will feature complimentary refreshments, hundreds of dollars in door prizes and opportunities for networking among local chamber members and those interested in learning more about the organization, according to a chamber news release.
"As always, there’s no charge to attend and no obligation to do anything other than enjoy yourself," chamber president Jared Taylor said in the release. "Just come out to the bowling company, enjoy an informal visit, have some food and maybe win a great prize. We really appreciate these businesses coming together to back the event so other Bolivar businesses can have a time to network and visit with each other."
For more information about the event, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or online at bolivarchamber.com.
