During the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s networking lunch Thursday, Aug. 8, “Protecting Your Business in the Digital Age” will be presented by tech expert Tom Douglas. The networking lunch begins at noon in the Community Rooms at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
“In the ever-changing world of technology, issues such as cybersecurity and data breaches are topics we should all be concerned about,” Chamber President Jared Taylor said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have JMARK Business Solutions be a part of our chamber and for their availability to educate us on the latest digital security trends. Bring your staff and get ready to learn.”
Douglas, a Bolivar native and Bolivar High School alum has led JMARK as president and CEO since 2001.
According to the release, in the last three years, JMARK has experienced 70% growth. Additionally, JMARK has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for eight consecutive years.
Lunch is available for $6, and networking and announcements are a part of the meeting, as time allows. For more information about the event or the chamber, call 326-4118, email info@bolivarchamber.com, or visit bolivarchamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.