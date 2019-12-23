Change of venue for deadly church van case

Two defendants connected to a wrongful death suit for a deadly church van crash, Faith Chapel Assembly of God and Bradley Bailey, will see their case move venues to Jackson County.
The case was transferred to the 16th Circuit on Wednesday, Dec. 4, according to court records.
The change of venue was requested by the defendants with consent of plaintiffs Michael Martin, Rachelle Martin and Michael Martin II to “better serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses” who all live in Johnson County, Kansas, the motion said.
A Polk County case management conference remains on scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, according to court records.
Background
The wrongful death suit was filed in Polk County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in connection with an August 2018 crash that killed three teenagers and injured 10 others.
The petition was filed by the Martins of Olathe, Kansas — on behalf of their sons David Thomas Martin, who died as a result of the wreck, and Michael Martin II, 16, who was injured in the wreck.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred when Faith Assembly’s 15-passenger 2001 GMC G3500 van, towing a trailer, was traveling southbound on Mo. 13 on Aug. 10, 2018.
The four-count petition requests an unspecified amount of damages on each count for Michael Martin II’s medical expenses and suffering, and costs relating to David Martin’s death and funeral expenses.
The petition also asks for damages in an amount “that will properly punish” the defendants and deter similar alleged conduct.
Records indicate the Martins are represented by Louis Carl Accurso and Clayton Evan Gillette of Kansas City. The defendants are represented Mark Bravo Schaffer of Overland Park and Michael Jeffrey Wachtel of Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.