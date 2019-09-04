Changing of the guard

The City of Pleasant Hope will again be looking to a new leader to take the reins of its police department following the resignation of Chief Ralph “Butch” Clemings and promotion of Sgt. Terin Cantrell to chief last week.
In an email Friday, Aug. 30, city clerk Lynn Esser said Clemings resigned from the role due to “health issues.” She said his last day was Friday.
While Esser initially said the city “has not made a decision” on its next step in the Friday email, draft meeting minutes, provided by Esser Tuesday morning, state Cantrell was unanimously appointed chief at a $16 per hour pay rate in a Thursday, Aug. 29, special session.
City council members Gary Dooley, Shannon Brakebill, Sandy Richardson and Rodney Lee voted in favor of Cantrell’s appointment. They also unanimously accepted Clemings’ resignation following a closed session.
In the same meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow Cantrell to hire “a full-time officer to work days at $14 per hour to start,” bumping the pay rate to $15 per hour following a satisfactory one-year probation period, per the minutes.
On Tuesday, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies will provide additional coverage in Pleasant Hope until the police department is back up to full staff.
Previously a reserve officer, Cantrell was hired as a full-time sergeant after Clemings was hired as chief in April 2018.
Clemings, a Vietnam veteran and veteran law enforcement officer from Kansas and Illinois, took over an embattled department April 3, 2018, following the departure of previous police chief Bobby Smith.
While a felony forgery case filed against Smith in Lawrence County in March 2018 seems to have been dismissed, a class E felony first-degree harassment case filed against the former chief in Christian County in May 2018 is set for a jury trial in February.
Despite challenges — including dismissed cases and possible missing evidence — following Smith’s departure, Clemings seemed to quickly make the department his own.
In June 2018, his quick action likely saved a Pleasant Hope man when he used his patrol car to deflect a pickup truck allegedly aimed to hurt a man at a local gas station.
As suspect Ira Stewart Bruce, 33, of Buffalo made his way to Hillenburg Service Station on Main Street in Pleasant Hope on June 29, 2018, with the alleged intent to “kill an employee who works there,” Clemings stationed himself at the gas station, as previously reported in the BH-FP.
Clemings saw the employee outside the business, “walking on the drive,” the probable cause statement said, and then heard tires squealing on pavement.
Seeing a green Dodge pickup truck, driven by Bruce, heading north on Main Street at a “high rate of speed” and lined up to strike the employee as it sped into the parking lot, Clemings quickly put his patrol car into drive, hitting the truck and “knocking it away” from the employee, the statement said.
Deflected from his target, Bruce drove his pickup into the gas station building. The statement said he then jumped out of the truck and attacked the employee, striking him several times.
Clemings pulled out his duty weapon after giving Bruce “several commands to stop,” the statement said, and arrested him. According to online court records, Bruce is due in court Sept. 11, after his case was suspended for a mental evaluation.
Earlier this year, the chief also renewed efforts to eliminate officers “going from dog call to dog call,” he previously told the BH-FP, changing the department’s policy related to animal nuisance complaints.
He said in the past, the city issued animal licenses, but that practice was discontinued before he became chief in April 2018.
