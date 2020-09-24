Chipping in

For Bolivar High School girls golf coach Kim Cribbs, just having a 2020 season has been a gift.
Cribbs and lone BHS golfer Elle Robinson have competed together several times this season. Robinson, who is in her second year of competition, earned a win in the Springfield Catholic tournament’s par 3 challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The sophomore shot 99 at the Seymour Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 3, and 114 at the ball down Bolivar Tournament at Silo Ridge on Monday, Sept. 14.
“Things are going well,” Cribbs said. “The season is moving right along. We are thankful we are still having a season currently.”
The program last year sent then-senior Ashtynn Russell to her fourth consecutive state tournament, and Cribbs said her goal for this year is to see Robinson continue that tradition.
Russell signed to play both golf and soccer at Evangel University, where she is now a freshman.
“Our goal is for Elle to qualify for state,” she said. “This year, we will only have districts before state, and state qualifiers will be the top 18 out of each district.”
The team found out Monday, Sept. 21, the district tournament will be played at Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.
A trip to the top level of competition would signify the ultimate transformation of Robinson from a beginner to an experienced upperclassman, she said.
“Elle has improved so much this season,” Cribbs said. “She medaled in our first tournament hosted by Springfield Catholic. She was the low medalist on the par 3 challenge.”
Cribbs said the sophomore was able to compete well at last week’s home tournament due to a home field advantage.
“Elle knew how fast the greens are at Silo Ridge,” she said.
Still, the coach said, golf is a game of constant improvement.
Robinson continues to hone her chipping, she said.
“She is working very hard this season,” she said.
