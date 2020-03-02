Romans 15:13 — May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.
For many of us, winter is hard. You may feel sadness with the gloomy weather that you just can’t seem to shake.
Maybe, with the cold weather there is too much time to reflect.
In this life, we experience hard things; loss, heartbreak and disappointment. Instead of letting these things break us, what if they helped us fine tune the art of seeing the bright side.
James 1:2-3; Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.
That verse can be hard to understand, but through life experiences I believe we gain insight into the benefit of life’s tests. When God brings us through hard things, it builds our faith. Not only our faith in Him but also faith in ourselves and others.
When our strength kicks in, when we feel our character grow and when others show up and step up — it gives us the courage to know we can handle the next thing and the next.
There are days when we’d all like to stay in bed with the covers over our head. We’d like to hide from the memories, heartache, wrong choices, whatever it may be.
But we choose to get out of bed. We choose to go to work. We choose to show up for our kids.
So, we just need to CHOOSE to take it a step further. Instead of just “being,” what if we choose JOY?
John 16:22 — So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.
Joy that comes from the Lord is not relative to our circumstances. The joy of the Lord is like a supernatural pilot light. It stays lit in your heart no matter the wind or rain that tries to put it out.
If we pay it a little attention (stoke it some), read scripture, have an encouraging talk with a friend, take that step forward out of the darkness, it will cause that light to burn bright again and change our perspective.
Light does that, doesn’t it? It changes our perspective.
Something that seemed big and daunting in the dark may just be a small thing that was casting a scary shadow. Joy doesn’t mean we don’t have those other feelings — feelings of sadness or anxiety or fear. It just means that the joy wins in the end.
Psalm 94:19 – When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy. God is still in control.
Happiness waivers and is fickle. Joy is constant. God gives us grace when we fall short.
Get out of bed everyday. Love big, practice gratitude and choose joy.
Kelly Mauck is a member of The Heights Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.