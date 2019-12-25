Friends and family all come together,
Ornaments are hung, no matter the weather.
Ribbons grace presents wrapped with much care,
Under the tree draped in Angel’s hair.
Night is looked forward to in order to see,
The lights glowing bright on the Christmas tree.
Outside, the moon creates a gentle bliss,
Under the mistletoe, someone waits for a kiss.
Snow answers the call for a Christmas of white,
Accompanied by the inner glow of fireplace light.
Caroler’s songs warm the coldest night’s air,
Heralding the season of giving to share.
Icing is spread atop a house of gingerbread,
Lemon drops and candy canes sneak into children’s beds.
Delicate aromas waft rooms with spices and pine,
Igniting the imagination, making smiles to shine.
Sharing the bounty of the season’s delights,
Bringing loved ones together on the coldest of nights.
One by one, counting your blessings this season,
Reminiscing of Christmas’s past, is always quite pleasin’, but…
Never forget Jesus, our Savior is the real season reason.
