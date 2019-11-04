Nearly 50 businesses will be open and ready for Christmas shoppers during the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Open House Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9.
In addition, nearly 30 businesses will partner for a special Christmas Showcase at the Bolivar First Christian Church, just one block west of the Bolivar Square.
The annual event will also feature $500 in gift certificate giveaways this year, according to a chamber news release
“Five lucky winners will receive $100 each as part of the Bolivar Christmas Open House,” the release stated, referring to the certificate giveaway.
Shoppers can register for the cash giveaway at each participating business, the release stated.
"This is such a fun weekend in Bolivar to kick off the Christmas shopping season," chamber vice president Bobbie McKnight said in the release. "This event makes shopping local even more of a win-win for the businesses and customers. You can get ahead on shopping and take advantage of special promotions.”
According to the release, the giveaway is open to adults 18 and older. No purchase is necessary and entrants do not have to be present to win.
Entering the drawing at each store increases the odds of winning, McKnight said in the release.
Winners will receive certificates good through December to spend at any of the participating businesses.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
Art Sync to host fundraiser
One of the businesses open during the event is the Art Sync Gallery on the east side of the square, which will team up with the Polk County Artist Association to host a Humane Society fundraiser drive during the month of November, according to a release from the gallery.
Artists have created work ranging from landscapes to mixed media pieces for this event, with enough variety for everyone, according to the gallery release.
Art sized 5x7 or smaller art is $5 each, with all of the sales going directly to the Humane Society during November, according to the release. The gallery will also be collecting cash donations for the Humane Society during the month.
Elf scavenger hunt
Children 12 and under are invited to participate in an elf scavenger hunt on the square Saturday, Nov. 9. The gallery is a drop-off location for the hunt.
According to the Bolivar Downtown Business Association’s website, children will be given a list and must find all elves hidden around downtown before returning to be eligible for prize packages.
A photo station will be featured and parents are encouraged to bring cameras for photos.
